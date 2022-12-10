King’s Ransom set to add Betway title in her kitty

King's Ransom is eyeing yet another Betway title to her kitty as this filly from P Shroff's stable appeals the best for the first Classic, Betway Indian 1000 Guineas (Gr.1) of the Mumbai season, at the Mahalaxmi racecourse here on Sunday.

It’s an all-filly affair, as eight contenders will take to the starting gates on a day when RWITC has lined up an attractive ten races for the day.

Faith and Kariena should be the other main contenders in this race to be run over a distance of eight furlongs.

First race: 12.30

Selections

1. The Sport Ex Consultancy Trophy Div-1 (1400m): 1. Toussaint (6), 2. Dalasan (8), 3. Anoushka (1)

2. The R J Kolah Trophy (2000m0: 1. Kamaria (5), 2. Northern Lights (1), 3. Chopin (4)

3. The Sir Jamsetjee Jeejeebhoy (VI Bart) Trophy Div-1 (1200m): 1. Lazarus (3), 2. Waikiki (8), 3. Mi Arion (4)

4. The K M Munshi Trophy (1200m): 1. Cellini (3), 2. Mozelle (5), 3. Menilly (2)

5. The M N Nazir Trophy (1600m): 1. Aah Bella (2), 2. Zarak (4), 3. Coeur De Lion (1)

6. The Mahalakshmi Sprint Million (1200m): 1. Leopard Rock (4), 2. Iron Age (2), 3. Joaquin (3)

7. The Sir Jamsetjee Jeejeebhoy (VI Bart) Trophy Div-1 (1200m): 1. Eaton Square (3), 2. Nirvana (6), 3. Irish Gold (4)

8. Betway Indian 1000 Guineas (Gr.1) (1600m): 1. Kings Ransom (4), 2. Faith (2), 3. Kariena (3)

9. The Sport Ex Consultancy Trophy Div-2 (1400m): 1. Esfir (2), 2. Intense Belief (5), 3. Daulat Mai (4)

10. The Secret Star Trophy (1000m): 1. Dilbar (2), 2. Trinket (4), 3. Congnosco (6)

First race

Super jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 & 10

First jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7

Second jackpot: 7, 6, 8, 9 & 10

First treble: 4, 5 & 6

Second treble: 7, 8 & 9

Third treble: 8, 9 & 10

Tanala: All races