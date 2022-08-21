'Kids should be allowed to play': Pakistan fans on Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul after pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi ruled out of Asia Cup 2022 with injury

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul | AFP

Pakistan’s star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has been ruled out of the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 due to a knee injury and Pakistan fans were quick to react saying it will come as huge relief to Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul.

India and Pakistan are set to go head-on in the upcoming Asia Cup starting from August 27 till September 11.

Defending champions India will open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28 in Dubai. And with Afridi ruled out netizens feel it will be one headache less for Rohit & Co.

Here are a few reactions

