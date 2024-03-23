 Kidambi Srikanth Makes First Semi-Final In 16 Months At Swiss Open, Kiran George & Priyanshu Rajawat Exit
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsKidambi Srikanth Makes First Semi-Final In 16 Months At Swiss Open, Kiran George & Priyanshu Rajawat Exit

Kidambi Srikanth Makes First Semi-Final In 16 Months At Swiss Open, Kiran George & Priyanshu Rajawat Exit

Playing his eighth tournament this season, Srikanth finally got some momentum as he made his first final four appearance in 16 months with a 21-10 21-14 win over Lee in 35 minutes on Friday night.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, March 23, 2024, 12:46 PM IST
article-image
Kidambi Srikanth. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Star shuttler Kidambi Srikanth emerged as the lone Indian survivor at the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament when he progressed to the semifinals with a straight game win over Chinese Taipei's Chia Hao Lee here.

Playing his eighth tournament this season, Srikanth finally got some momentum as he made his first final four appearance in 16 months with a 21-10 21-14 win over Lee in 35 minutes on Friday night.

He last played a semifinal at Hylo Open in November 2022.

Srikanth, a 2021 world championships silver medallist, will next face Chinese Taipei's world no. 22 Lin Chun-Yi on Saturday.

It turned out to be a heartbreaking affair for Kiran George as his gallant fight ended with a 23-21 17-21 15-21 loss to Denmark's Rasmus Gemke in anothr quarterfinal.

Another upcoming Indian Priyanshu Rajawat also found Chou Tien Chen too hot to handle, going down 15-21 19-21 in a 43 minute clash at the St. Jakobshalle stadium.

Read Also
Swiss Open 2024: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen Crash Out; K Srikanth And Priyanshu Rajawat Advance To...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan Passes Away At 89

Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan Passes Away At 89

'F*** Off Man': Virat Kohli Gives Fiery Send-Off To Rachin Ravindra During CSK vs RCB IPL 2024...

'F*** Off Man': Virat Kohli Gives Fiery Send-Off To Rachin Ravindra During CSK vs RCB IPL 2024...

Kidambi Srikanth Makes First Semi-Final In 16 Months At Swiss Open, Kiran George & Priyanshu Rajawat...

Kidambi Srikanth Makes First Semi-Final In 16 Months At Swiss Open, Kiran George & Priyanshu Rajawat...

Australian Grand Prix 2024: Defending Champion Max Verstappen Beats Carlos Sainz & Sergio Perez To...

Australian Grand Prix 2024: Defending Champion Max Verstappen Beats Carlos Sainz & Sergio Perez To...

'Main Maara Toh Inhe Bahar Hi Bhejunga': Virender Sehwag Trolls Orry During IPL 2024 Commentary For...

'Main Maara Toh Inhe Bahar Hi Bhejunga': Virender Sehwag Trolls Orry During IPL 2024 Commentary For...