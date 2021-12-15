Kho-Kho: Pune get double crown after 25 years in Maharashtra Selection Championships

Pune won the men’s and women’s competition of the Maharashtra state championship and selection test Kho-Kho competition for the first time in twenty five years.The competition was held in Solapur.

The last time Pune had won the double crown was in 1995-96.

Priyanka Ingle bagged the Rani Ahilya award for the best all-rounder of the tournament while Pratik Waikar bagged the Raje Sambhaji award in the men's category.

In the men's final, Pune beat defending champions Mumbai Suburbs 17-16 by one point. Milind Karpe (1:00 min defense and 5 wickets), Prateek Waikar (1:40 min defense and 3 wickets) and Sagar Lengre (1:40 min defense and 1 wicket) were instrumental in the team's victory.

In the women's final, Pune beat defending champions Thane 13-12 with 3 minutes and 40 seconds to spare.

