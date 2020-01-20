Khichadia-Khar Gymkhana: Rustomjee win thriller

Rustomjee International (Dahisar) scored a nail-biting one-run win over Abhinav Vidyamandir to enter the pre-quarterfinals of the B Khichadia-Khar Gymkhana Suburban Schools Under-16 Cricket Tournament, here on Monday.

The architect of Rustomjee’s win was Mitan Satam, who bagged seven wickets for 44 runs.

Opting to bat first Rustomjee International were dismissed for 165 with Rishi Bhosale (48) and Vansh Patel (46) being the principal run-getters.

Chasing 166 for victory, Abhinav Vidyamandir boys were bundle of nerves as wickets fell in quick succession as they neared the target and in the end they fell short by one run.

In another thrilling finish, thanks to the exploits of Aryan Mishra (5-23) and Anish Joshi (3-35),St. Joseph (Malad) ,after being shot out for 123, hit back to beat Gundecha Academy by 7 runs.

Brief scores: Lakshadham 77 (Varun Kadam 6-18, Roneet Thakur 3-36) lost to Gokuldham. 78-1; by nine wkts)

Don Bosco (Borivali): 68 (Subodh Salgaokar 52, Atharva Jadhav 51; Atharva Palav 4-46) bt Yashodham: 123 (Tirth Prasad 40; Aarya Dihora 4-30, Yash Shetty 4-26) by 45 runs.

Rustomjee Int.: 165 (Rishi Bhosle 48, Vansh Patel 46; Suraj Waghona 3-36, Gunjan Awasthi 3-12) bt Abhinav Vidyamandir 164 (Aayush Kindre 59; Mitant Satam 7-44) by 1 run.

Our Lady Of Perpetual Succour: 203 (Ayush Vijaydas 44; Digvijay Maingade 4-56) bt Sardar Patel 68 (Devang Ghai 5-22, Anshuman Suresh 4-23) by 135 runs

St. Joseph (Malad): 123 (Aryan Mishra 31; Dhruv Yadav 6-41, Dev Mittal 3-32) bt Gundecha Academy: 116 (Dev Lalan 33, Zenith Sachdev 31; Aryan Mishra 5-23, Anish Joshi 3-35) by 7 runs.

Vibgyor High (Goregaon): 22 (Parth Shah 7-12, Suryansh Mehta 3-13) lost To Swami Vivekanand Int (Kandivali): 23-2 by 8 wkts.