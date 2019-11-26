KhelPlay Rummy rolls out #ShowYourSkills campaign with actress Kajal Aggarwal

KhelPlay Rummy, the online gaming platform which has revolutionized the game and trends of playing online rummy, has launched a new campaign #ShowYourSkills with ace actress and Brand Ambassador Kajal Aggarwal to highlight and spread awareness about the comprehension and reasoning abilities that its players develop.

The multi-platform ad campaign spread across TV, YouTube, HotStar and social media comprises of commercials in Marathi, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu, and is designed to reach out to the masses while focusing on transferable life skill such as taking quick calculated decision, sharp memory and promptness.

Speaking about the campaign, Aggarwal said: “I like KPR’s initiative to bring about the confluence of rummy in the digital world by creatively highlighting the benefits of the game on various platforms with #ShowYourSkill campaign. This campaign emphasises on fun and excitement along with rummy as a game of skill.”

A few weeks back KPR announced Kajal as the face of the brand, to which Kajal further commented, “Being an avid player myself, Rummy has provided me with one of the best forms of mental workouts. It also helps me lower stress and relax my mind after an eventful day.”

#ShowYourSkill campaign is an example of how KPR keeps their players engaged in a game which helps them de-stress and develop their cognitive skills simultaneously.

Talking about KhelPlay’s intent, Sourabh Agarwal, Head of Marketing said: “#ShowYourSkills campaign is born out of one of the key challenges that the Indian Rummy industry faces – the misconception that it is a game of chance. With this new brand communication, we aim to bring awareness amongst our target audience about Rummy. Moreover, with Kajal driving the campaign it will help people relate more with rummy and reiterate the fact that rummy is a skill-based game which offers fun & thrill at the same time.”

With the growing passion for rummy in India, the thought behind KPR is driven by the idea of customization and focusing on the target audience. Agarwal further elaborated:“Responsible gaming and healthy involvement are two of the most important attributes of an online rummy game and the more you play, the better you get at it. At KPR, we ensure to present our players the offers that suit their requirements and tournaments with secure payment gateways and a fantastic gameplay experience.”

India’s online gaming industry is reported to generate a revenue of INR 11,900 cr. by 2023 and is currently spurring at 22% CGAR by a KPMG report. To boost this further, KhelPlay Rummy has a database of 30 lakh users and continuously strives to engage their players and retain them by having an array of 10, 13, 21 and 27 cards rummy like pool, points, and deals.