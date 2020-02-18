Khar Gymkhana Subodh Danke Memorial: Vedaant, Fateh, Kabir set new records

Three new records, all in the boys sections were set by Goregaon Sports Club’s Vedaant Madhavan (boys under-16), Fateh Chahal, also from GSC (boys under-10) and Khar Gymkhana’s Kabir Khubchandani (U-8) in the Khar Gymkhana Subodh Danke Memorial 14th Open Marathon Swimming Gala, held at their swimming pool, here on Monday.

Vedaant paced the 5000m freestyle event well to keep his opponents at bay as he esclipsed the 2015 Aryan Makhija’s timing of 58:01.38 secs as he clocked 57:57.38 secs.

Fateh Chahal rewrote 2000m boys under-10 Kapil Shenoy’s timing of 27:38.53 secs set in 2014, by clocking 27:53.,59 secs.while Kabir ‘s timing of 07:14..02 secs bettered Aryan Makhija’s 07:45.09secs, set in 2008.

Khar Gymkhana’s aqua queen Avantika Chavan and Aaron Fernandes, of Goregaon Sports Club , clinched golds in their respective women’s and men’s 5000m freestyle events. Avantika hardly encountered any challenge on her way to gold in the women’s 5000m event, clocking1:05:32.09 secs. Aaron likewise was picture of confidence as he triumphed in 1:01:17.93 secs. leaving his rival way behind.

Results

Men

5000m Freestyle: Aaron Fernandes (GAF-GSC), Laksh Purti (GSC), Ishaan Lalwani (Otters-Dolphin).

Boys (U-16): 5000m Freestyle: Vedaant Madhavan (GAF-GSC), (NMR); Reyan Gada (GAF-GSC), 3 Aarnav Goel Khar Gym). Under-14: 5000m Freestyle RaghavnTandon (Otters-Dolphin), Ashwin Jaiswar (MLWB), Rishabh Asudani Otters-Dolphin). Under-10: 2000m freestyle: Fateh Chahal (GSC), Shaurya Butani (Khar Gym), Param Purohit( CSMSS). Under-8: 500m freestyle: Kabir Khubchandani (Khar Gym), Dhairya Bhuta (Mat Gym), Abir Seth (GSC) .

Women

5000m Freestyle: Avantika Chavan (Khar Gym), Jispa Doshi (Otters-Dolphin), Aarti Patil (MLWB).

Girls (U-16) 5000m Freestyle: Mitvi Dattani (PMHB), Yana Agarawal (PMHB). Under-14: 5000m Freestyle: Diva Punjabi (Khar Gym), Kshma Iyer (GAF-GSC), Palak Joshi (Khar Gym). Under-10: 2000m freestyle: Annika Roy (GAF-GSC), Aanika Bhatia (GAF-GSC), Tiara Singh (GSC). Under-8: 500m freestyle: Anusha Gaonkar (CSMSS), Ishanvi Maheshwari (CSMSS), Spruha Mamane (YMCA).