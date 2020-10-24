Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje: When and where to watch UFC 254 battle - Broadcast, live streaming timings in India

The upcoming UFC 254 between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje is all set to take place on Saturday at the Flash Forum Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The match be telecast from 11:30 PM IST.

Here is how Indian viewers can watch the live telecast of the match between Khabib vs Gaethje:

The match will be telecast in India on Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch online Khabib vs Gaethje UFC 254 match live streaming?

People with a subcription of Sony LIV can also watch the live stream of Khabib vs Gaethje UFC 254 match.

When to watch the Khabib vs Gaethje UFC 254 match live in India (Timings):

The live broadcast of UFC 254 between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje will begin October 24, Saturday fixture at 11:30 PM Indian time.