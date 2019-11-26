Kenkre FC 3-0 win against Mumbai Strikers

Mumbai: Kenkre FC had things much their own way and romped to a 3-0 win against Mumbai Strikers in an Elite Division match of the Rustomjee-MDFA League, at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra here on Tuesday. The Kenkre outfit combined well as a team and scored through Yash Mhatre, Ajay Shah and Aman Gaikwad to seal their win and collect all the three points.
Earlier, ICL-Payyade got the better of PIFA Colaba FC by a narrow 3-2 margin in a keenly contested match. Sumedh Kandala, Gaurav Bhatija and Nico Gonsalves scored a goal each to secure ICL Pyyade’s victory while Companeroes SC scored both their goals through Egypsio Noronha.
Results
Elite Div: ICL Payyade: 3 (S Kandala, G Bhatija, N Gonsalves) bt Companeroes SC: 2 (E Noronha 2). Kenkre FC: 3 (Y Mhatre, A Shah, Aman Gaikwad).
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)