Kenkre FC 3-0 win against Mumbai Strikers

Mumbai: Kenkre FC had things much their own way and romped to a 3-0 win against Mumbai Strikers in an Elite Division match of the Rustomjee-MDFA League, at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra here on Tuesday. The Kenkre outfit combined well as a team and scored through Yash Mhatre, Ajay Shah and Aman Gaikwad to seal their win and collect all the three points.

Earlier, ICL-Payyade got the better of PIFA Colaba FC by a narrow 3-2 margin in a keenly contested match. Sumedh Kandala, Gaurav Bhatija and Nico Gonsalves scored a goal each to secure ICL Pyyade’s victory while Companeroes SC scored both their goals through Egypsio Noronha.

Results

Elite Div: ICL Payyade: 3 (S Kandala, G Bhatija, N Gonsalves) bt Companeroes SC: 2 (E Noronha 2). Kenkre FC: 3 (Y Mhatre, A Shah, Aman Gaikwad).