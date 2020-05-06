Keeper Denesh Ramdin in St Kitts kitty

Saint Kitts: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have traded West Indies wicket-keeper batsman Denesh Ramdin from Trinbago Knight Riders while letting go skipper Carlos Brathwaite and coach Robin Singh for the upcoming season of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Ramdin guided Riders to back-to-back title victories in 2017 and 2018. The Patriots have chosen to retain or sign seven Caribbean players ahead of the CPL draft.

The franchise have retained their prominent West Indies players Evin Lewis, Sheldon Cottrell, Fabian Allen and Alzarri Joseph. Dominic Drakes, the son of Vasbert Drakes, was also retained. International retentions and signings will be announced at a later date.