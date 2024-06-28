'Keep Your Rubbish To Yourself': Harbhajan Singh Hits Back At Michael Vaughan As Ex-England Skipper Says 'Guyana Has Been A Lovely Venue Pick For India'

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has come down hard at ex-England skipper Michael Vaughan for earmarking Guyana as the most suitable venue for Rohit Sharma and co. in T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final. Harbhajan reminded that India outclassed England across departments and that the latter had an advantage due to winning the toss.

With England winning the toss, they sent India into bat due to showers. Nevertheless, Rohit Sharma put his foot down and played aggressively despite losing Virat Kohli cheaply. The skipper top-scored with 57 off 39 deliveries as India amassed a match-winning total of 171/7 in 20 overs. Later, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav stifled England and bowled them out for 103.

What makes u think Guyana was a good venue for India ? Both Teams played on the same venue . England won the toss that was an advantage . Stop being silly . England was outplayed by India in all departments. Accept the fact and Move on and keep ur rubbish with urself. Talk logic… https://t.co/2osEFYJeFC — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 27, 2024

With a user on X claiming that Vaughan can't complain about the venue, Vaughan admitted that England haven't been good enough, but equally felt Guyana is a good venue for India. In response, Harbhajan urged Vaughan to 'keep his rubbish to himself.'

"They played a really good game of cricket" - Jos Buttler

At the post-match presentation, England skipper Jos Buttler admitted that the defending champions let India score a bit too many runs and that India completely outbowled them.

"India certainly outplayed us. We let them get 20-25 runs too many. It was a challenging surface that they played well on. They outplayed us and fully deserved the win. Very different conditions (than 2022), credit to India. They played a really good game of cricket. With the rain around, didn't expect the conditions to change that much. Don't think it did. They outbowled us."

India and South Africa will lock horns in the T20 World Cup 2024 final on Saturday in Barbados.