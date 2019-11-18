Kaushik Chiklikar’s double ton powers MCA to victory

Mumbai: Kaushik Chiklikar cracked a solid unbeaten double century 200* (196 balls, 22x4, 3x6) and powered MCA Colts to a 117 runs victory against National Cricket Club on the second day of the two-day first round Group-D match of the Eagle Thane Strikers sponsored 72nd Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament 2019, and played at the National Cricket Club ground on Sunday.

Put in to bat first MCA Colts amassed a massive total of 437 for the loss of four wickets in their stipulated 70 overs. Besides Chiklikar’s heroics, the other batters who also made good contributions was Agni Chopra 89 runs and Siddharth Aakre 73 runs, while Ravinder Solanki (3 for 138) was the most successful National CC bowler.

National CC made quite a strong reply but were restricted as they bowled out 320 in 61.2 overs. Shashikant Kadam 66 runs, Sachin Gill 47 runs, Vishal Dhagaonkar 41 runs tried their best to keep them in the chase. Vijaykumar Gohil (4 for 101) got crucial wickets to ensure MCA Colts won by 117 runs.