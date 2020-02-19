Kartikeyan Pal excels in MCC Green’s victorty

All-round act by Kartikeyan Pal saw MCC (Green) recorded their second win on the trot by in the B4S MCC PRO - 40 double-leg 5-Team league.

At Oval Maidan here on Wednesday, Pal anchored his side to a 97-run win over their Yellow team. Apart from his brisk 39, he bagged a brace as ‘Yellows’ were bowled out for 94, chasing 192 for victory. Earlier, ‘Greens’ had beaten ‘Yellows’ by three wickets in their opening tie.

For ‘Yellows’, it was a big setback, after they had beaten defending champions JSF (Jwala Sports Foundation) in their opening tie with Viren Talreja putting up s fine allround show, scoring an unbeaten 38 in his side total of 203 for eight and then capturing three wickets.

Brief scores

MCC (Green): 191 (A Shaikh 48, K Pal 39, A Khan 35; D Chavan 4-29, I Ansari 3-38) bt MCC (Yellow): 94 (Y Ramchandani 24; A Giri 3-12, W Shikh 3-33, K Pal 2-10) by 97 runs. MoM – Katikeyan Pal.

MCC (Blue): 238 (A Oberoi 59, Vedant Patil 43, Shreeyansh Bogar 28; Pranat Jadhav 2-42, Ayaz Khan 2-54) lost to MCC (Green) 239-7 (Anuj Giri 74, Hiral Panchal 70; Prajwal Rai 2-33, Shreeyansh Bogar 2-56, Chirag Sharma 2-72) by three wickets. MoM- Anuj Giri.