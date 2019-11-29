Karthikeyan, Liuzzi, Alex Yoong for X1 Racing League

Greater Noida: India's first formula 1 driver Narain Karthikeyan, former Force India driver Tonio Liuzzi and Alex Yoong will headline JK Tyre Festival of Speed's maiden edition of the X1 Racing League.

The JKFOS which will get underway at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) this weekend, will unveil its marquee event, the X1 Racing League, boasting of six franchise-based teams involving high profile owners and international and Indian drivers and promises to reignite the country's motorsports hemisphere.

Along with Karthikeyan, the League will also see the likes of legendary F1 driver Niki Lauda's son, Mathias, in an exciting new format that should thrill the over 35,000 fans at the BIC on Sunday.

The many battles in the two important categories of the 22nd JKNRC, the LGB Formula 4 and the JK Tyre Suzuki Gixxer Cup, will also provide their own thrills.