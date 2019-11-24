Karnataka Amateurs book berth in semis by 4-2 win against Bombay Fort

Mumbai: Karnataka Amateurs SC registered a 4-2 win against Bombay Fort SC in a quarter-final match of the 13th Late Adv. KudrollI Memorial knockout football tournament, organised by the Karnatak Sporting Association and played at the KSA ground, Cross Maidan.

In a fast-paced encounter, Bombay fort stunned the rival goal with an early striker when Nitin Kotiankar hit the target in the very second minute. But, Karnataka Amateurs fought back equalized through Oscar D’Souza before Shravan Shetty doubled the lead with the second goal to take the lead.

Sachin Bangera scored the equaliser just before the break for Bombay Fort

Karnataka hit back scoring twice through Shetty, who struck his second goal, and Allen Thomas to clinch a deserving win and secure their place in the semi-final.