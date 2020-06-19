Karim Benzema leads Real Madrid to 3-0 win against Valencia, becomes club's fifth-highest goalscorer

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema bagged himself a brace to power his club to a massive 3-0 win over Valencia in the Spanish La Liga, and in doing so, the Frenchman became the club's fifth-highest scorer in history.

The game kicked off at a frenetic pace and both teams quickly enjoyed fine chances. However, the deadlock was broken in the second half when Benzema netted a stunning goal in the 61st minute.

Marco Asensio then scored in the 74th minute which doubled Real Madrid's lead over Valencia. As the match was reaching closer to its conclusion, Benzema struck again, bringing the scoreline to 3-0.

In the 89th minute, Valencia was reduced to ten men when Lee Kang-in was sent off. Struggling Valencia failed to open their account as Real Madrid successfully managed to keep a clean sheet.

This was Real Madrid's second successive victory after La Liga resumed following a long break caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

After a commanding victory, Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane reached a new milestone as he now has the second-highest number of wins by any coach in Real Madrid history.

The Frenchman has won 133 games, equalling Vicente Del Bosque. Zidane now only sits behind only Miguel Munoz, who picked up 357 Whites' wins.

All these victories have led to Zidane clinching 10 titles as Real Madrid coach which includes three Champions Leagues, two Club World Cups, two European Super Cups, one La Liga, and two Spanish Super Cups.

Moreover, he has taken charge of 201 Real Madrid games, sitting third in the all-time list for most games managed, behind Del Bosque (246) and Miguel Munoz (605).

Real Madrid now has 62 points on La Liga table, just two points behind the top-placed club, Barcelona while Valencia holds the eighth spot with 43 points.

(with inputs from ANI)