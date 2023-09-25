Kapil Dev Kidnapped? Viral Video Shows Ex-India Captain Getting Abducted By Goons, Leaving Fans Confused; WATCH

Former India captain Kapil Dev has been kidnapped it seems as a video of him being taken away by a couple of goons has surfaced on social media.

The 1983 World Cup-winning skipper was gagged and both his hands tied behind his back in the video.

Fans are confused over the authenticity of the clip in which the legendary all-rounder is seen getting kidnapped and he has a worried look on his face as he looks back at the camera.

Two goons are seen taking Kapil into a green-coloured house just before the 64-year-old looks back at the person shooting the video.

By the looks of it, the video seems like a clip from an ad shoot with Kapil Dev. Even Gautam Gambhir saw the clip and tweeted on X.

"Anyone else received this clip, too? Hope it’s not actually @therealkapildev and that Kapil Paaji is fine!" Gambhir tweeted.

Anyone else received this clip, too? Hope it’s not actually @therealkapildev 🤞and that Kapil Paaji is fine! pic.twitter.com/KsIV33Dbmp — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 25, 2023

Stumbled upon this video on social media today, is it true or is this edited or May Be Any Shoot..?🤔🤔@therealkapildev 🙏 #KapilDev pic.twitter.com/PBRD6JU38g — Sanju & Dhoni Official Fan Page (@MeenaRamkishan0) September 25, 2023

The legend of Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev is a legendary former Indian cricketer, born on January 6, 1959, in Chandigarh, India.

He is widely regarded as one of India's greatest all-rounders in cricket history. His illustrious career spanned from 1978 to 1994.

He was a pace bowler who could also bat with power, making him a valuable asset to the team.

One of his most iconic moments came in 1983 when he led the Indian cricket team to victory in the Cricket World Cup, a historic achievement that marked a turning point in Indian cricket.

Kapil Dev's leadership and contribution to Indian cricket have left an indelible mark, and he remains an iconic figure in the sport's history.

