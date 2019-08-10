Kanji Cup: Chembur Gymkhana survive CCI scare

Mumbai: Chembur Gymkhana, powered by a solid performance from Parthiv Nair managed to pull themselves back from a 1-2 deficit to notch up 3-2 victory over the fancied CCI team and advance to the final of the Kanji Cup in the ongoing Motiram Club (for men), Ullal Cup (women) and Kanji Memorial Cup (for juniors) Inter-Club badminton tournament, organised by Badminton Gurukul and hosted by NSCI at their new badminton courts on Saturday.

In another semi-final, defending Champions Goregaon Sports Club faced no challenge on their way to a 3-0 rout of NSCI. The pair of Tanshiq Saxena and Harsh Shama ran through Krish Thakur and Diyaan Jain of NSCI to provide a winning start. Later, Aalisha Naik and Harsh Sharma followed up with brilliant performances to take down their opponents in straight games and advance to the finals.

Results

Kanji Cup: Chembur Gymkhana: 3 bt CCI: 2; (Boys singles U-15: Harshil Doshi lost to Soham Phatak 21-13, 21-16; girls singles: Krinjal Ajgaonkar bt Taarini Suri walkover; boys doubles U-19: Parthiv Nair & Gaurav Rawal lost to Shubham Pal & Soham Phatak 23-21, 21-14, 21-9; girls doubles U-19 - Nirali Pokharna & Myuna Mhatre bt Praniti Wadhwa & Dia Parasampuria 21-12, 21-11; mixed doubles U-19: Prishita Sinha & Parthiv Nair bt Shubham Pal & Pranathi Wadhwa 17-21, 21-19, 21-12); Goregaon Sports Club: 3 bt NSCI: 0 (boys doubles U-19: Tanishq Saxena & Harsh Sharma bt Krish Thakur & Diyaan Jain 21-8, 21-7;

- FPJ Sports Desk