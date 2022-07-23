Kanga League postponed by a week due to incessant rainfall

The Dr HD Kanga Cricket League was on Friday, July 23, by a week the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) informed.

The multi-day tournament held in monsoon was set to kick off on July 31.

However, after a recent meeting with several plot holders of clubs, it was noted that incessant rainfall in the last few weeks did not provide groundsmen enough time to prepare the pitches.

“All the plot holders unanimously requested to postpone the Kanga League by one week. All the members present, including the tournament committee chairman agreed to the request,” MCA joint secretary Shahalam Shaikh was quoted as saying by mid-day.

Earlier, MCA secretaries Sanjay Naik and Shaikh sent an email to the Apex Council members, seeking their opinion on the postponement of the League.

Few members wished the matter to be discussed in the Apex Council meeting, which is scheduled for July 27. However, a majority of the members supported the decision to postpone the tournament.

Meanwhile, the issue of providing basic amenities like toilets and water facilities at Mumbai’s maidans is likely to be discussed.

Also on the agenda is a cash incentive proposal for teams participating in the Kanga League, which came from MCA treasurer Jagdish Achrekar.