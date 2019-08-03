New Delhi: On the eve of the Friendship Day, Former India legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar shared a throwback picture with his school time friend and cricketing partner Vinod Kambli on Saturday. Tendulkar took to Twitter and shared a picture with a caption, "Kamblya, found this photo of ours from our school days. Memories came rushing back and thought of sharing this." Both Tendulkar and Kambli were trained under the coach Ramakant Achrekar and studied in the same school Shardashram Vidyamandir.

Kambli wrote the story about the picture and tweeted, "This brought back memories, Master! You remember this one time when we were batting & a kite fell on the pitch. I took the kite & started flying it. You saw Achrekar Sir coming my way but didn't tell me and we both know what happened next!" In another tweet, Tendulkar asked suggestions from Twitterati where both childhood friends can meet and do fun things. "Kasa visru shakto! Miss our playing days. Why don't you come over, we'll do something fun. Guys, any suggestions?" Tendulkar replied in another tweet.

Tendulkar has set the standard extremely high for the modern-day cricketers. From becoming the highest run-scorer in the history of Test (15,921) and ODI (18,426) cricket, respectively, the former India batsman also holds the record for 100 international centuries. The 46-year-old made his debut for India at the age of 16 and immediately became the country's favourite cricketer. He aggregated 34,357 runs across formats, which is more than 6,000 runs ahead of the second-placed former Sri Lanka cricketer Kumar Sangakkara. The master blaster, who made his Ranji Trophy debut during the 1988-89 season, scored a century for Mumbai on his debut against Gujarat at the age of 15. He finished as his side's top-scorer for the season.

Soon after, he received his maiden Test call for India's tour to Pakistan in November 1989. At the age of 37, Tendulkar played his final World Cup that turned out to be a fruitful campaign for India. The Men in Blue defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets at home in the 2011 edition, which made Tendulkar a member of the World Cup-winning team and he ended up becoming India's leading run-scorer and second overall at the tournament. He retired from the 50-over format in 2012. He scored his hundredth century in his second last match. The master blaster last featured in Test against West Indies at home in November 2013, which was his 200th match. On the other hand, Kambli featured in 104 ODIs and scored 2477 runs while in 17 Test matches he amassed 1084 runs.