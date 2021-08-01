Kamalpreet Kaur Tokyo Olympics discus throw final - timings, preview - Will India bag an elusive gold in Athletics?

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics women’s discus throw final on Monday will be an interesting affair with only two athletes touching the 64-metre qualification mark in the qualifiers.

USA’s Valarie Allman, world No. 4, with a throw of 66.42m topped the qualification at the Olympic Stadium while India’s 25-year-old Kamalpreet Kaur’s best throw went as far as an impressive 64.00 metres.

A total of 12 athletes qualify for the final. With only two breaching the direct qualification mark, 10 athletes with the best performances made the cut for the finals.

Interestingly, London 2012 and Rio 2016 gold medallist Sandra Perkovic of Croatia had the third-best throw of 63.75m. The Croatian will be looking for a hat-trick of Olympic golds at Tokyo 2020. Sandra, world No. 2, had a season’s best throw of 68.31m and her personal best is 71.41m.

Cuba’s Yaime Perez, current world No. 1 and reigning world champion, had a throw of 63.18m in the qualification round. Her season-best throw is 70.01.

World No. 7 Chen Yang of China will be looking to improve her 7th place finish at the Rio Olympics. Yang had a throw of 62.72m.

Dutchwoman Jorinde van Klinken (world leader with 70.22m), Cuba’s Denia Caballero (world championship silver medallist) and France’s Melina Robert-Michon (Rio 2016 silver medalist) failed to qualify for the finals.

Tokyo Olympics women’s discus final: Qualified athletes and entry list

Yang Chen (CHN)

Liliana CA (POR)

Daisy Osakue (ITA)

Sandra Perkovic (CRO)

Shadae Lawrence (JAM)

Claudine Vita (GER)

Izabela da Silva (BRA)

Kristin Pudenz (GER)

Kamalpreet Kaur (IND)

Yaime Perez (CUB)

Valarie Allman (USA)

Marike Steinacker (GER)

Date and time for India

August 2, Monday

Women’s discus throw finals – 4:30 PM IST

Where to watch?

Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India. Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD will broadcast Tokyo 2020 in regional languages.

Live streaming of the Tokyo Olympics women’s discus throw final will be available on Sony Liv.

Live broadcast subject to Sony Sports Network.