Kalina Football League: Noom Rodrigues strikes for Indian FC

Mumbai: Last year’s runners-up Indian FC launched their campaign on a winning note as they got the better of FC Kolivery by a 2-0 margin in a first round match of the 18th edition of the Kalina Football League, organised by the Our Lady of Egypt Church Sports Committee, at the Our Lady of Egypt Church grounds, Kalina. The star of Indian FC’s victory was striker Noom Rodrigues who struck both the goals to secure the win.

Results:

Round 1: Kalina United: 3 (Keegan Pinto 2, Alistair D’Souza) bt Kalina Villlage Boys ‘B’ 0; Indian FC: 2 (Noom Rodrigues 2) bt FC Kolivery 0.