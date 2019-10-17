Kalina Football League: Air India Colony unbeaten

Mumbai: Defending champions Air India Colony Boys continued with the impressive winning streak as they registered their 8th win pipping FC Kolivery 2-1 margin in the concluding round match of the 18th Kalina Football League 2019, at the Our Lady of Egypt Church grounds, here on Thursday Kalina.

Opportunist Sheldon Fernandes scored both the goals to steer Air India Colony Boys to their eighth successive victory. Russell Galbano netted the lone goal for FC Kolivery who suffered their first defeat and finished with 19 points and clinched the second place behind leaders Air India.

In the second match of the day, former champions Indian FC recorded their fifth win defeating FC Kolivery Z3 by a solitary goal. Tyson Pereira scored the lone goal of the match.

Indian FC with 16 points claimed the third spot ahead of Kalina Village Boys 14 points. The top four teams qualified for the semi-finals.

Results: (final league round): Air India Colony Boys 2 (Sheldon Fernandes 2) bt FC Kolivery 1 (Russell Galbano). Indian FC 1 (Tyson Pereira) bt FC Kolivery Z3 0.

St. Joseph advance

St. Joseph’s, Mira Road struck good form to record a 2-0 win against St. Francis Xavier’s, Vile Parle in a men’s open second round match of The Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana, annual 32nd Inter-Parish Football Tournament, played under floodlights at the Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana (WCG).

Strikers Shaun Ferrao and Deepak Pal struck a goal apiece to secure St. Joseph’s victory.

Earlier, St. Roque, Vasai had things much their own way as they stormed to a comfortable 5-1 win against St. Stephen’s, Cumballa Hill in another round two match. Sandeep Lopes, Shubham DeCosta, Vijal D’Sa, Rejial Lopes and Agnel Lopes, all chipped in with one goal each, while Ronald Abraham netted the lone goal for the losers.

In a veteran’s first round tie, Golden Gunners Football Club blanked NFC Sports Club 5-0. Golden Gunners scored through Anton Saldanha, Jonathan Fernandes, Maxi D’Souza, Abbas Sayed and Chandan Koli.

Results:

Men’s (2nd round): St. Joseph’s, Mira Road: 2 (S Ferrao, D Pal) bt St. Francis Xavier, Vile Parle ‘A’ 0; St. James, Virar: 3 ((A George 2, J D’Mello) bt Our Lady of Egypt, Kalina: 2 (C D’Mello, S Rodrigues); St. Roque, Vasai: 5 (S Lopes, S DeCosta, V D’Sa, R Lopes, A Lopes) bt St. Stephen’s, Cumballa Hill: 1 (R Abraham); Veteran’s (1st round): Golden Gunners Football Club: 5 (A Saldanha, J Fernandes, Maxi D’Souza, A Sayed, Chandan Koli) bt NFC Sports Club: 0.