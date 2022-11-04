e-Paper Get App
Kalina Football League: Air India Colony Boys enjoy successful day

Kalina Football League is organised by the Our Lady of Egypt Church Sports Committee

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 04, 2022, 06:54 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Air India Colony Boys continued with their impressive showing registering their fourth win on the trot defeating Kalina Village Boys 3-1 in a fourth round match of the 19th Kalina Football League organised by the Our Lady of Egypt Church Sports Committee under the auspices of the Mumbai Football Association, and played at the St. Mary’s HS ground, Kalina.

Strikers Vinod Pandey, Shamer Swami and Kishan Singh, all played key roles for Air India Boys by scoring a goal each.

There was more joy for Air India Colony Boys as their Under-16 team also tasted success by scoring a 2-0 win against Kalina Rangers in the Boys’ Under-16 competition. Chirag Dubey and Johanan Lobo netted a goal each for Colony Boys.

Results - Boys’ under-16: Air India Colony Boys 2 (Chirag Dubey, Johanan Lobo) beat Kalina Rangers 0.

Men Open: Kalina Rangers 4 (Roche Mascarenhas 2, Krishna Shukla 2) beat FC Kolovery ‘A’ 1 (Russell Galbano).

Air India Colony Boys 3 (Vinod Pandey, Shamer Swami, Kishan Singh) beat Kalina Village Boys 0

article-image

