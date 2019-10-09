Kalina Football League 2019: AI Colony record narrow 2-1 victory

Mumbai: Air India (AI) Colony lads struck good form and pulled off a tense 2-1 win against Kalina Village Boys in a boys’ under-16 league match of the 18th edition of the Kalina Football League 2019, organised under the aegis of MDFA by the Our Lady of Egypt Church Sports Committee, and played at the Our Lady of Egypt Church grounds, Kalina.

In a well-contested encounter, Air India Colony scored through the efforts of Thomas Pereira and Johanna Lobo to secure their win, while Kalina Village Boys pulled one back through Chandler D’Silva.

Earlier, Junior Kalina Rangers and FC Kolivery were involved in a 1-1 draw. Justin Fernandes scored for Kalina Rangers while Mohammed Ayaan was on target for FC Kolivery.

Results

— Boys’ Under-16: Junior Kalina Rangers 1 (Justin Fernandes) drew with FC Kolivery 1 (Mohammed Ayaan).

— Air India Colony 2 (Thomas Pereira, Johanna Lobo) beat Kalina Village Boys 1 (Chandler D’Silva).

— Men’s Open: Egyptian Boys 1 (Rohit Jacinto) beat Kalina Village Boys ‘B’ 0.