 'Kabutar Ki Tarah Koodta Rehta Hai': Indian Umpire Brutally Mocks Mohammad Rizwan For Appealing Consistently; VIDEO
Although Rizwan is a highly-rated batter and keeper, his on-field antics can leave the umpires irked.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, August 25, 2024, 09:23 AM IST
article-image
Anil Chaudhary mocked Mohammad Rizwan. | (Credits: Twitter)

Indian umpire Anil Chaudhary has brutally mocked Pakistan keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan for appealing consistently behind the stumps. During an interaction, the 59-year-old compared Rizwan's incessant appeal to jumping like a pigeon and recalled how he also warned the other umpire about the same during last year's Asia Cup, held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Although Rizwan is a highly-rated batter and keeper, his on-field antics can leave the umpires irked. From faking cramping to appealing incessantly behind the wicket, the 32-year-old has earned the reputation of entertaining his fans.

Speaking on 2 Sloggers podcast, Chaudhary stated about Rizwan

"Haan, maine pichle saal Asia Cup me ki thi (umpiring). Vo (Rizwan) har baat pe appeal karta hai. Lekin karta rahe. Maine dusre umpire ko bola ki ye bahut appeal karta hai dhyaan rakhna. Vo kabutar ki tarah koodta rehta hai idhar se udhar. He told me 'main dene hi waala tha but tune bola tha to mujhe yaad aa gaya.'

(Yes, I did (umpiring) in the Asia Cup last year. He (Rizwan) appeals on every matter. But let him do that. I told the second umpire that he appeals a lot, so be careful. He keeps jumping like a pigeon. The other umpire told me 'I was about to give out but remembered what you said about him.' Isn't he the one who puts something like a lipstick.)

"If the umpire is good, he can outsmart the wicketkeepers" - Anil Chaudhary

Chaudhary went on to warn the keepers not to appeal consistently as the umpires will not give out even if it's actually out.

"Agar umpire acha hai to vo wicketkeepers ko pakad lega. Jitne bhi keepers hain aaj sun lein, faaltu ki appeal karoge to jo hoga vo bhi nahi milega."

(If the umpire is good, he can outsmart the wicketkeepers. This is a warning to all the keepers, if you appeal for no reason, you won't even get the right calls)

