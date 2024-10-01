'Kabhi Khud Se Khuddari Nahi Aati': Shan Masood Left Speechless By Reporter's Question During Presser Ahead Of PAK vs ENG Test Series; Video

Shan Masood. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan captain Shan Masood faced an embarrassing moment during the press conference held on Monday as a reporter asked him a blunt question. The reporter identified as Javed Iqbal asked the left-handed batter if he feels the need to step down, with Pakistan losing consistently.

Masood had succeeded Babar Azam as the Test captain, but has suffered a nightmarish run so far. The southpaw lost all three Tests in Australia last year to early 2024, followed by a humiliating 2-0 series loss to Bangladesh at home.

One-Sided Kalesh b/w Pakistan Captain Shan Masood and Journalist over Continuous Losing Matches

pic.twitter.com/b00b32OgVm — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) September 30, 2024

Masood, who sat in for a press conference, with the series against England looming, was asked a question:

"Shan, abhi aapne bola ki jab tak voh mauka de rahe hain toh aap avail karenge. Par kya kabhi khud se khuddari nahi aati ki haar gaye, performance nahi ho rahi, toh chhod k chale jaaye? (Shan, you just said that as long as you're given the opportunity, you'll avail it. But doesn't it come from within to step aside when you've been losing and the performances aren't there?)