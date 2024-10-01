 'Kabhi Khud Se Khuddari Nahi Aati': Shan Masood Left Speechless By Reporter's Question During Presser Ahead Of PAK vs ENG Test Series; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Kabhi Khud Se Khuddari Nahi Aati': Shan Masood Left Speechless By Reporter's Question During Presser Ahead Of PAK vs ENG Test Series; Video

'Kabhi Khud Se Khuddari Nahi Aati': Shan Masood Left Speechless By Reporter's Question During Presser Ahead Of PAK vs ENG Test Series; Video

Pakistan skipper Shan Masood has lost his first five Tests as captain.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 02:11 PM IST
article-image
Shan Masood. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan captain Shan Masood faced an embarrassing moment during the press conference held on Monday as a reporter asked him a blunt question. The reporter identified as Javed Iqbal asked the left-handed batter if he feels the need to step down, with Pakistan losing consistently.

Masood had succeeded Babar Azam as the Test captain, but has suffered a nightmarish run so far. The southpaw lost all three Tests in Australia last year to early 2024, followed by a humiliating 2-0 series loss to Bangladesh at home.

Masood, who sat in for a press conference, with the series against England looming, was asked a question:

"Shan, abhi aapne bola ki jab tak voh mauka de rahe hain toh aap avail karenge. Par kya kabhi khud se khuddari nahi aati ki haar gaye, performance nahi ho rahi, toh chhod k chale jaaye? (Shan, you just said that as long as you're given the opportunity, you'll avail it. But doesn't it come from within to step aside when you've been losing and the performances aren't there?)

FPJ Shorts
IND vs BAN: R Ashwin Equals Muttiah Muralitharan's World Record For Most Player Of Series Awards In Tests
IND vs BAN: R Ashwin Equals Muttiah Muralitharan's World Record For Most Player Of Series Awards In Tests
Govinda's Daughter Tina Ahuja Devastated After Gunshot Incident, Mobbed By Paps Outside Mumbai Hospital (VIDEO)
Govinda's Daughter Tina Ahuja Devastated After Gunshot Incident, Mobbed By Paps Outside Mumbai Hospital (VIDEO)
First-Year Law Student Passes Away At NLU Delhi, Third Case Of Suicide In ONE Month, Netizens Links Student Suicides At NLU To Burari Case
First-Year Law Student Passes Away At NLU Delhi, Third Case Of Suicide In ONE Month, Netizens Links Student Suicides At NLU To Burari Case
J&K Assembly Elections 2024: 44.08 Pc Voter Turnout Recorded by 1 PM In Final Phase Of Polling
J&K Assembly Elections 2024: 44.08 Pc Voter Turnout Recorded by 1 PM In Final Phase Of Polling

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs BAN: R Ashwin Equals Muttiah Muralitharan's World Record For Most Player Of Series Awards In...

IND vs BAN: R Ashwin Equals Muttiah Muralitharan's World Record For Most Player Of Series Awards In...

IND vs BAN, Kanpur Test Day 5 Live: Team India Sweep Series 2-0 As They Wrap Up Comprehensive Win In...

IND vs BAN, Kanpur Test Day 5 Live: Team India Sweep Series 2-0 As They Wrap Up Comprehensive Win In...

WTC Points Table Scenario: India Remain Firmly Ahead In Race To Final After Series Win Over...

WTC Points Table Scenario: India Remain Firmly Ahead In Race To Final After Series Win Over...

Irani Cup 2024: Devdutt Padikkal Takes Blinder To Dismiss Prithvi Shaw During MUM vs ROI Match;...

Irani Cup 2024: Devdutt Padikkal Takes Blinder To Dismiss Prithvi Shaw During MUM vs ROI Match;...

'Kabhi Khud Se Khuddari Nahi Aati': Shan Masood Left Speechless By Reporter's Question During...

'Kabhi Khud Se Khuddari Nahi Aati': Shan Masood Left Speechless By Reporter's Question During...