Fight in IIT Kanpur. | (Credits: Twitter)

A kabaddi match in Nagpur turned extremely violent as students were spotted attacking one another by throwing chairs. In a video that has gone viral on social media, it is unclear what caused the fight; however, the students might have suffered injuries due to the violence. With no security to stop the fight, it grew uncontrollable.

At IIT Kanpur, a Kabbadi match between two guest teams turned into WrestleMania. pic.twitter.com/rClOpdXvXQ — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) October 9, 2023

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)