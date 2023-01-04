e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsKabaddi coach from Punjab shot dead in Philippines: Report

Kabaddi coach from Punjab shot dead in Philippines: Report

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 04, 2023, 12:02 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

A Punjab-based kabaddi coach Gurpreet Singh Gindru was shot dead in Manila, the capital city of Philippines.

According to media reports the 43-year-old was a resident of Pakharwad village in Moga district.

The villagers have demanded that the government brings home the body of Gurpreet so that he is cremated according to the law.

This is a developing story

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Rishabh Pant accident: Cricketer to be shifted to Mumbai for further treatment, says DDCA Director

Rishabh Pant accident: Cricketer to be shifted to Mumbai for further treatment, says DDCA Director

IND vs SL: Shivam Mavi's family's priceless reaction after pacer's dream debut against Sri Lanka in...

IND vs SL: Shivam Mavi's family's priceless reaction after pacer's dream debut against Sri Lanka in...

IND vs SL: Captain Hardik Pandya reveals reason for bowling spinner Axar Patel in final over, watch

IND vs SL: Captain Hardik Pandya reveals reason for bowling spinner Axar Patel in final over, watch

Kabaddi coach from Punjab shot dead in Philippines: Report

Kabaddi coach from Punjab shot dead in Philippines: Report

'To come to South Africa...': Cristiano Ronaldo makes huge mistake during Al Nassr unveiling, watch...

'To come to South Africa...': Cristiano Ronaldo makes huge mistake during Al Nassr unveiling, watch...