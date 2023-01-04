Kabaddi coach from Punjab shot dead in Philippines: Report

A Punjab-based kabaddi coach Gurpreet Singh Gindru was shot dead in Manila, the capital city of Philippines.
According to media reports the 43-year-old was a resident of Pakharwad village in Moga district.
The villagers have demanded that the government brings home the body of Gurpreet so that he is cremated according to the law.
This is a developing story
