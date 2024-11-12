 'Kaash': KL Rahul Regrets Not Scripting Title Win For RCB In IPL 2016; Video
KL Rahul started his IPL career with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and 2013 and returned to the franchise in 2016.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 10:28 PM IST
article-image
KL Rahul. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Team India and former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter KL Rahul has expressed regret over not being able to make the franchise win the trophy in IPL 2016. Rahul revealed that he and Virat Kohli have recalled the final plenty of times in the last few years.

The 2016 IPL edition's final saw the Royal Challengers lock horns against the SunRisers Hyderabad at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Chasing an imposing 209, RCB got off to a good start, but lost their way. Rahul scored only 11 off 9 balls, while Kohli was one of the two batters to score half-centuries as they fell short by eight runs.

During an interaction with Star Sports, the Karnataka-born cricketer opined that it would've been a fairy tale victory had RCB won, given they were on the brink of early elimination.

"Me and Virat in the last 5-6 years we have spoken about it so many times and there's always that reminder that 'Kaash'. If one of us had played a little longer and won that game, it would have been different. That year was very, very special. It would have been a fairytale, to be right at the bottom and to win seven games to qualify and go into the finals and win the final at Chinnaswamy. There wouldn't have been a better story or better ending, but unfortunately that didn't happen for us."

"I wanted to explore my options" - KL Rahul

Having parted ways with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, Rahul explained during the interaction with Star Sports:

"I wanted to start fresh, I wanted to explore my options and I wanted to go and play where I could find some freedom, where the team atmosphere could be something lighter. Sometimes you need to move away and find something good for yourself."

