K-League stamps fine of 100 million South Korean Won on FC Seoul for filling stadium with sex dolls

K-League club FC Seoul has been stamped with a fine of 100 million South Korean Won (61,33,892.22 Indian Rupee) by the country's football league for using sex dolls to fill the seats of the stadium during a recent match.

Just like German Bundesliga, football matches in South Korea have begun but behind closed doors to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

And FC Seoul reportedly used sex dolls to full up the stands in their fixture against Gwangju on Sunday. The sex dolls wore clubs colours and also held banners and placards during the game. Out of the 30 dolls, 28 were females and only two were male mannequins.

"The disciplinary committee decided to take heavy disciplinary action considering the graveness of the incident, caused by the 'real doll', that has greatly insulted and hurt female and family fans and to prevent similar incidents going forward," the K-League said in a statement, reports goal.com.

FC Seoul had made "a serious mistake" by not removing the dolls before the match began, it added.

The club has already apologised for the mix-up, calling it an "inexcusable mistake" while attempting to provide clarity as to how it occurred.

"We would like to apologise to the fans. We are deeply sorry about the mannequins that were seated during the May 17, 2020 match," a statement on FC Seoul Instagram handle read as per Fox Sports.

"However, we would like to clarify that while these mannequins have been made to look and feel like real humans, they are not for sexual use Â- as confirmed by the manufacturer.

"We had them supplied by a company... which claimed they are clothing mannequins. We double-triple-checked that they are not for sexual use," the statement added.