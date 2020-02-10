‘Just when you think you can’t hate him’: Twitter slams Dele Alli after racist coronavirus video debacle

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, Dele Alli, is known for his ability to rub fans the wrong way. Recently, the 23-year-old grabbed the headlines for posting a racist video on Snapchat where he is seen mocking an Asian man over the deadly coronavirus outbreak that has spread all across China and several other countries and killed several people.
In the video, which was shared on Alli’s Snapchat account, he is seen wearing a mask and captioned it, ‘Corona whatttt, please listen with volume’. Towards the end of the video, he changes the focus and zooms the camera towards a man of Asian descent sitting a few tables away from him.
This antic of his did not strike the fans in the right way as they took to Twitter to express their anger on Dele Alli.r
After the backlash, the Englishman has since apologised for his actions and has taken down the video. He uploaded a video on Chinese social media platform, Weibo and said, “I regret posting the video on my Snapchat and I immediately removed it when I realised that it may cause offence. This was never my intention at all. For anyone that was offended, I’d like to offer my sincerest apologies.”
It is left to be seen whether or not the Football Association (FA) will take any action on Dele Alli, just like they took against Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva over his ‘racist’ post on his teammate, Benjamin Mendy in October last year.
On the professional front, Alli faces an away trip to Aston Villa with Tottenham Hotspur on February 16. Tottenham have not had a good season so far, standing sixth on the points table. The club sacked Mauricio Pochettino and brought in Jose Mourinho as the manager. Although the results have improved under Mourinho, Tottenham have just not been themselves this season. An injury to club captain and best player Harry Kane furthered the woes of the club.
