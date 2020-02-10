‘Just when you think you can’t hate him’: Twitter slams Dele Alli after racist coronavirus video debacle

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, Dele Alli, is known for his ability to rub fans the wrong way. Recently, the 23-year-old grabbed the headlines for posting a racist video on Snapchat where he is seen mocking an Asian man over the deadly coronavirus outbreak that has spread all across China and several other countries and killed several people.

In the video, which was shared on Alli’s Snapchat account, he is seen wearing a mask and captioned it, ‘Corona whatttt, please listen with volume’. Towards the end of the video, he changes the focus and zooms the camera towards a man of Asian descent sitting a few tables away from him.

This antic of his did not strike the fans in the right way as they took to Twitter to express their anger on Dele Alli.r