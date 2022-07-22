'Just awesome': Netizens thrilled after Neeraj Chopra qualifies for World Athletics Championships final

Neeraj Chopra will lead the Indian contingent at 2022 CWG | Photo: PTI

Indian ace Neeraj Chopra reached the final of the World Athletics Championships 2022 javelin throw competition after producing an impressive throw of 88.39 metres in Round 1 and topping Group A of the qualification round.

Placed in Group A at Hayward Field, Neeraj, the reigning Olympic champion Neeraj, recorded an 88.39m throw in his first attempt to breach the qualifying mark and didn't take his second and third attempts on Thursday.

Notably, the qualifying cut for the Oregon 2022 men's javelin throw competition was set at 83.50m or the 12 best performers.

Neeraj, who set a national record of 89.94 metres en route to a silver medal at the Stockholm Diamond League earlier this year, set the tone in Group A with a 88.39 metre throw in his very first attempt. This was the third-best throw Neeraj Chopra has recorded in his career.

Twitterati hailed the champion as he set his eyes on another gold.

Here are a few reactions

