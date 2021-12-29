Junior National Equestrian Championship: Pranay Khare secures top position

Pranay Khare, of URB, secured top position in the Young Rider Show Jumping category of Junior National Equestrian Championship at the Amteur Riders’ Club in Mumbai.

Pranay, riding his horse Vanilla Sky, completed his rounds in 49.58 seconds with no penalties. He was followed by Harsha Duggabatti and Irith Malhotra in second and third position, as they completed their rounds in 51.81 seconds and 54.95 seconds respectively.

Both Harsh and Irith are charged with four penalties each. Kiran Akhade, Vibhu Rastogi and Rajaram Dhewa earned fourth, fifth and sixth position with each of them committing four penalties. Kiran, Vibhu and Rajaram finished their set of rounds in 55.70 seconds, 57. 80 seconds and 59.98 seconds.

After his event Pranay said, “This year has been an amazing experience while performing in the JNEC. The whole year we work hard and put in the efforts to get into this event to showcase our best performance by securing top positions”

