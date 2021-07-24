Sports

Judo at Tokyo Olympics: Krasniqi from lesser-known Kosovo beats Japan's Tonaki for gold at her own sport

By FPJ Web Desk

Kosovo's Distria Krasniqi (white) competes with Japan's Funa Tonaki during their judo women's - 48kg final bout during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on July 24, 2021.
Photo by Franck FIFE/ AFP

Tokyo, July 24: Distria Krasniqi beat Funa Tonaki in the women's 48-kilogram judo final on Saturday night, depriving Japan of its first gold medal in its home Olympics and winning Kosovo's second-ever medal.

Krasniqi won on a throw with 20 seconds left, scoring a waza-ari and claiming a title that moved her to tears moments later.

Although Krasniqi was the top seed, she was severely challenged by the 4-foot-10 Tonaki, who beat a series of difficult opponents to reach the final.

Tonaki fell agonizingly short of claiming a gold medal in Japan's beloved, homegrown martial art.

Her success would have provided a much-needed jolt of positivity for a nation still feeling profoundly ambivalent about these Olympics and discouraged by the scandals and coronavirus setbacks surrounding them.

