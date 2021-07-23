Judo at Tokyo 2020: Shushila Devi faces Eva Csernoviczki; likely to run into former Champion Funa Tonaki

Indian judoka Shushila Devi Likmabam will be up against London 2012 bronze medallist Eva Csernoviczki of Hungary in the opening bout of the women’s 48kg at Tokyo Olympics.

Shushila Devi, who is making her debut, is India’s only representative in judo this time.

The Hungarian Eva Csernovickzi is ranked No. 24 while Shushila Devi is ranked 46th going into the Olympics. In their last encounter, veteran Csernoviczki had beaten the Indian at the Grand Slam Hungary 2020,.

If Shushila Devi manages to overcome a stiff challenge from Eva Csernoviczki, a match-up with home favourite Funa Tonaki awaits the Indian judoka in the Round of 16.

Funa Tonaki, seeded third, is a former world champion. She also won a silver medal at the 2021 Judo World Masters.

In judo at Tokyo 2020, the top seeds in each weight category (depending on total number of participants) get byes in the first round. Shushila Devi is ranked 17th in the women’s 48kg.

The elimination and medal rounds for the judo women’s 48kg event take place on Saturday on mat number 1 at the Nippon Budokan.

The judo women’s 48kg bouts begin at 7.30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Shushila Devi’s bout will be the tenth bout on Mat 1.