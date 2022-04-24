Journalist Boria Majumdar set to be banned for two years after being found guilty in Wriddhiman Saha case: Reports

Journalist and historian Boria Majumdar is likely to be banned by BCCI for two years wherein he will not be allowed inside any stadium in the country; BCCI will also be writing to ICC so that the world body blacklist Majumdar, according to a report in Indian Express.

The news comes after a three-member panel set up by BCCI found Majumdar guilty of intimidating India wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha. It was on February 19 that the incident came to light with Saha tweeting the screenshot of his conversation with the journalist which showed how Majumdar threatened the cricketer to appear in an interview.

“We will be informing all state units of the Indian cricket board to not allow him inside stadiums. He won’t be given media accreditation for home matches and we will also be writing to ICC to blacklist him. Players will be asked not to engage with him,” a top BCCI official told the newspaper on condition of anonymity.

“After all of my contributions to Indian cricket… this is what I face from a so-called ‘Respected’ journalist! This is where journalism has gone.” Saha had tweeted, he also shared screenshots of purported messages that he had received. One of them said: “You did not call. Never again will I interview you. I don’t take insults kindly. And I will remember this.”

Majumdar had retorted the allegations, saying that Saha is selectively making some of the tweets public which miscontrues the fact. He also added that he will be taking legal action against the cricketer.

