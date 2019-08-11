Joseph Menezes makes his mark in Pro Snooker Classic Tournament

Mumbai: Joseph Menezes of Otters Club potted steadily and comfortably sailed away with a 3-0 win over Satyshil Saravanker of MCF in a second round match of the Islam Gymkhana organised 10th Pro Snooker Classic Tournament, for markers, at the Islam Gymkhana billiards room. Menezes raced to a 39-16, 34-2 38-29 verdict.

Results: Rd-1: P Samuel (MP): 3 bt S Pawar (Catholic Gym): 1 (26-6, 34-30, 58-42, 41-19); B Surti (MHC): 3 bt R Shetty (JVPG): 1 (12-23, 39-14, 35-11, 35-9); U Dahikamble (JVPG): 3 bt S Surati (PG): 2 (49-39, 19-35, 28-47, 44-16, 39-37)

- FPJ Sports Desk