Joselu Late Goal Fires Spain Into UEFA Nations League Final, After 2-1 Win Over Italy

In a thrilling encounter, Spain's Joselu secured a dramatic 2-1 victory over Italy on Thursday, propelling his team into the Nations League final where they will face Croatia. The match, held in Enschede, saw Luis de la Fuente's side emerge victorious in a closely contested battle. Their opponents in the final, Zlatko Dalic's Croatia, had previously defeated the Netherlands in their semi-final clash the day before.

Joselu continues striking form in front of goal

Spain got off to a flying start when Yeremy Pino found the net after just three minutes. However, Italy's Ciro Immobile equalized from the penalty spot, setting the stage for a potentially drawn-out match. As extra time loomed, Joselu seized the opportunity and scored from close range to secure the decisive victory.

The win provides much-needed relief for De la Fuente, who faced heavy criticism following Spain's loss to Scotland in March, a match that marked only his second game in charge. Joselu, who has demonstrated remarkable form under the new coach, scoring three goals in three games since his debut, showcased his striking prowess once again. Despite being relegated with Espanyol this season, the 33-year-old forward managed an impressive 16 goals in La Liga.

"I am very happy for everyone, the group and the coach deserve it," Jesus Navas, who became Spain's oldest ever player at 37, told Spanish broadcaster TVE.

"We played with great intensity, we're delighted and we can be very proud of getting ourselves into the final.

"It's a beautiful and hard-fought triumph, this is the way we have to go to achieve success."

Nothing to separate at the break

De la Fuente's bold team selection saw the debut of Robin Le Normand, whom he referred to as a "new signing," alongside fellow French-born centre-back Aymeric Laporte at De Grolsch Veste. Laporte and his Manchester City teammate Rodri took the field fresh off their recent Champions League triumph, with Rodri himself being the hero in the final against Inter Milan.

Italian manager Roberto Mancini opted for a three-man defense, giving Leonardo Bonucci a starting role despite his inconsistent season with Juventus. Italy's decision came back to haunt them when Bonucci was dispossessed near his own penalty area by Gavi and Yeremy Pino. Pino then capitalised on the opportunity, driving into the box and unleashing a shot past Gianluigi Donnarumma to give Spain the lead.

However, Italy swiftly equalized when Le Normand handled Nicolo Zaniolo's attempt, leading to a penalty. Striker Ciro Immobile made no mistake and calmly dispatched the spot-kick, marking his return to the national team following their disastrous World Cup play-off defeat against North Macedonia in March 2022.

Italy thought they had taken the lead when David Frattesi latched onto Jorginho's lofted pass and slotted the ball home, but the goal was disallowed for offside. As the game unfolded, Spain looked dangerous on the counter-attack, with Alvaro Morata forcing Donnarumma into a solid save with a low shot to the right. The match evolved into a thrilling back-and-forth encounter, resembling a Mediterranean derby, the 40th meeting between the two sides.

End of season fatigue shows

At halftime, Italian manager Roberto Mancini made a tactical change, introducing Inter Milan duo Federico Dimarco and Matteo Darmian while substituting Leonardo Bonucci, who had committed an early error. Spain, on the other hand, started the second half with greater composure, and Alvaro Morata had a chance to put them in the lead again, but his shot narrowly missed the target after Gianluigi Donnarumma denied Mikel Merino.

Rodri, hoping to replicate his heroic performance in Istanbul, came close to scoring with an acrobatic attempt that sailed just over the crossbar. Italy responded with a promising opportunity, but Unai Simon pulled off an impressive save to deny David Frattesi from close range.

The pace of the match slowed significantly in the final half-hour, as the toll of a long season began to affect the players' tired legs. Spain's coach, Luis de la Fuente, sought to inject fresh energy into the attack by introducing Ansu Fati and Joselu, while Mancini brought on Juventus forward Federico Chiesa.

Joselu with the winner

Ultimately, it was Joselu who made the decisive impact. As one of De la Fuente's chosen players, his goal provided a double boost for the coach, securing Spain's place in the final to be held in Rotterdam.

"Spain deserved the win even if they scored late on," said Mancini.

"Playing a slightly different way than usual tactically has probably cost us in the end."