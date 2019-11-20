Jose ‘Nostradamus’ Mourinho: When the Special One predicted in 2010 he'd become Tottenham manager

While Jose Mourinho is all set to take over at Tottenham Hotspurs – after managing Chelsea and Manchester United – in the Premier League, the self-christened Special One once said that he’d never ‘manage Liverpool’.

He had said in 2010: “Manchester United would be a great challenge for me. But Liverpool is not the club for me. I know why, but I cannot tell you. Tottenham, Everton... Arsenal maybe. These are all fine clubs with very good managers. You can dream of what happens in one, two, three or four years. Who knows? I cannot say, but I think you have an idea of what I think about. I had a dream about being the manager of Real Madrid. It has come true. For me that is incredible”

On Tuesday, Tottenham Hotspurs announced Jose Mourinho had been appointed as the manager of the club.Tottenham said in a statement that Mourinho had been offered a contract till the end of the 2022/23 season. They wrote on their website: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Jose Mourinho as Head Coach on a contract that runs until the end of the 2022/23 season. Jose is one of the world’s most accomplished managers having won 25 senior trophies.

Interestingly, in 2015, Mourinho had said that he could never manage Tottenham out of respect for Chelsea fans.

The former Manchester United, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid manager is one of the game’s most deified and vilified figures. While his record across the continent speaks for itself, Mourinho has also been accused of queering a club’s atmosphere like a supernova about to collapse.

Pochettino was sacked five months after leading Tottenham to their first Champions League final where they were beaten by Liverpool.