Jose Mourinho made Cristiano Ronaldo 'cry' at Real Madrid, reveals Luka Modric

Cristiano Ronaldo's former Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric revealed how Jose Mourinho made the Portuguese star cry during a game at Santiago Bernabeu.

Ronaldo was at the receiving end from Mourinho for not following the basic protocol of defending, recalled Modric.

In his autobiography 'My Game', the 2018 Ballon d'Or revealed the instance of a Copa Del Rey fixture in which the Los Blancos were winning 2-0, but a failed defending situation for Ronaldo put him at odds with his gaffer Mourinho, in front of the spectators.

Modric added that the pair took the quarrel to the locker room as well during the half-time interval.

The Croatian midfielder also tried to console Ronaldo following the heated discussion. "I'm doing the best I can and he still yells at me", complained Ronaldo to Modric after being brought to tears by Mourinho.

The heated argument was intervened by other Real Madrid players in the dressing room who stopped the two from throwing hands at one another, reveals Modric.

Mourinho's three-year stint at Madrid saw Ronaldo score 120 goals in 106 games for the club.

