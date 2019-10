Johor Cup: Indian Juniors settle for silver

Johor Bahru: The Indian junior men's hockey team lost to Great Britain 1-2 in the final of the 9th Sultan of Johor Cup here on Saturday.

Right from the hooter it was India forcing the pace, and put Great Britain on the back foot. They were forcing the attacks, creating more circle penetrations but their finishing was letting them down.

The first real opportunity fell to Maninder Singh, who dribbled past three Great Britain players to singlehandedly fashion a shooting chance, which flew just over the crossbar.

Soon enough though James Mazarelo was called into action in Great Britain's goal, first saving a sharp chance off Sudeep before parrying three consecutive penalty corners, to ensure his team went into the break level.

India upped the ante in the second quarter, and this time it was Oliver Payne in goal who was holding the score level. First he saved Dilpreet Singh's creative shot, before pulling off a reflex save from Gursahibjit's deflection from yards out. The team went into half-time locked in a 0-0 stalemate.

The trend continued in the third quarter, India forcing the play and Great Britain forced inside their own half for long periods playing on the counter. India won their fifth PC of the game in the 36th minute, and once again Mazarelo was at hand to save Pratap Lakra's drag flick.