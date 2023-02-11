John Wright takes savage dig at Australia after 1st Test loss: Sneaking win vs Pak doesn't equip you for India

Former India head coach John Wright on Saturday took a dig at Australia after their innings defeat inside three days in the first Test in Nagpur.

Australia capitulated in a session as India bundled them out for 91 in their seconnings after taking a lead of 223 runs on Day 3 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium.

The visitors had managed 177 in their first innings on the first day after which India piled on the misery on them by amassing 400 on a turning pitch which offered assistance to the spinners but certainly didn't have any demons on it.

"Australia now realising that sneaking a 1-0 in Pakistan or not losing in Srilanka doesn’t necessarily equip you for India . Different level of a sub continent challenge," Wright tweeted after the Nagpur Test.

Wright was referring to Australia's 1-0 series win in Pakistan in March last year in which they drew the first-two games before winning the final game in Lahore. After that they travelled to Sri Lanka and drew the two-match Test series 1-1.

Pat Cummins reacts on Nagpur pitch

Talking about the pitch in Nagpur, Australian Test skipper Pat Cummins also said that there weren't any demons on the wicket and blamed his team's batters instead for the defeat.

"Thought India played really well, their spinners are always going to be hard work when the wicket is spinning and thought Rohit showed his class. That first innings, the wicket spun but wasn't unplayable," Cummins said after the game.

"You saw Smith and Carey put pressure on the bowlers. It takes a bit of bravery. We were not proactive enough, that will be conversation going into Delhi," Cummins said at the post-match press conference.

