John Cena returns on Friday Night Smackdown, accepts "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt's WrestleMania challenge

On February 28, Friday Night Smackdown witnessed the return of one of the greatest superstar in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) - John Cena.

Making his long-awaited return, the 16-time World Champion ended the show with a promo in which he elaborated his WrestleMania 36 plans.

Returning after 221 days, Cena made it clear that a WrestleMania spot should not be demanded and rather earned which the former champion intends to.