John Cena returns on Friday Night Smackdown, accepts "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt's WrestleMania challenge

On February 28, Friday Night Smackdown witnessed the return of one of the greatest superstar in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) - John Cena.
Making his long-awaited return, the 16-time World Champion ended the show with a promo in which he elaborated his WrestleMania 36 plans.
Returning after 221 days, Cena made it clear that a WrestleMania spot should not be demanded and rather earned which the former champion intends to.
Until moments later when the lights went off to make way for none other than Cena's WrestleMania 30 opponent who now goes by "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.
Wyatt appeared behind Cena pointing towards the WrestleMania sign to which the Cenation leader tipped his hat as a response to accepting the challenge.
The bout will take place in WWE's biggest event of the calendar year -WrestleMania 36.
Here are some reactions from the fans on Cena's return.
