Joe Fernandis Hockey Tournament 2026: Sea View SC And Don Bosco SC Crowned Champions

The victorious Don Bosco boys seen with the Boys' U-16 winners' trophy along with Olympians and former Indian captains V. Bhaskaran, Zafar Iqbal and Joaquim Carvalho | File Photo

Mumbai, June 9: Sea View SC and Don Bosco SC won the Senior Women and Boys’ U-16 titles respectively in the 15th Joe Fernandis Memorial Hockey Tournament 2026, organised by AHWA and played at the St. Stanislaus High School ground, Bandra.

Reshma Mahadik's twin strikes sealed Sea View's victory against Warriors SC. Earlier, Don Bosco defeated Republicans SC 3-2 via the tie-breaker after the match finished in a goalless draw.

The victorious Don Bosco boys seen with the Boys' U-16 winners' trophy along with Olympians and former Indian captains V. Bhaskaran, Zafar Iqbal and Joaquim Carvalho | File Photo

Bosco successfully converted all three strokes through Royden Koli, Arnav Khot and Saarth Hiramath. Republicans scored two goals with Chingshubam Heithoiba and Shubham Shinde finding the back of the net. Bosco's goalkeeper Meet Pawar saved Foaad Shaikh's try from the ‘spot’ to secure the win for his school.

Later, in the Veteran Men's final, Hockey Mira Road got the better of Mumbai Customs by a 1-0 margin. Meghraj S. scored the decisive winning goal.

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Results

● Boys U-16 (finals): Don Bosco SC 3 (Royden Koli, Arnav Khot, Saarth Hiramath) beat Republicans SC 2 (Chingshubam Heithoiba, Shubham Shinde)

● Senior Women (finals): Sea View SC 2 (Reshma Mahadik) beat Warriors SC 0

● Veteran Men's (finals): Hockey Mira Road 1 (Meghraj S.) beat Mumbai Customs 0

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