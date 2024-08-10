 ‘Jo Sochkar Aaye The Woh Nahi Hua But Medal is Medal’: Neeraj Chopra On His Olympic Silver; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports‘Jo Sochkar Aaye The Woh Nahi Hua But Medal is Medal’: Neeraj Chopra On His Olympic Silver; VIDEO

‘Jo Sochkar Aaye The Woh Nahi Hua But Medal is Medal’: Neeraj Chopra On His Olympic Silver; VIDEO

Chopra delivered a season-best throw of 89.45 meters on his second shot in the men's javelin final on August 9 to take home the silver despite suffering a groin injury.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Saturday, August 10, 2024, 12:55 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Neeraj Chopra failed to defend his Olympic title in Paris after P[Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem beat him to the gold medal. Chopra who won the gold in Tokyo delivered a season-best throw of 89.45 meters on his second shot in the men's javelin final on August 9 to take home the silver despite suffering a groin injury.

Despite coming second, the javelin star made history becoming the first Indian track and field athlete to win two medals post-independence. Following the historic performance a video of the Indian star talking about his performance was shared by Viral Bhayani.

FPJ Shorts
Kangana Ranaut Raises Voice Against Extremists To Protect Peace In Country Amid Bangladesh Crisis: 'Pick Your Swords, Keep Them Sharp'
Kangana Ranaut Raises Voice Against Extremists To Protect Peace In Country Amid Bangladesh Crisis: 'Pick Your Swords, Keep Them Sharp'
Video: Arshad Nadeem Mobbed By Fans As He Arrives In Pakistani Embassy In Paris After Clinching Gold In Olympics
Video: Arshad Nadeem Mobbed By Fans As He Arrives In Pakistani Embassy In Paris After Clinching Gold In Olympics
Iraqi Parliament Proposes Law Bringing Legal Female Marriage Age To 9
Iraqi Parliament Proposes Law Bringing Legal Female Marriage Age To 9
Abhishek Malhan Involved In 'Hi Box App Fraud,' Victims Say 'Sabka Paisa Phasa Ke Khud Soye Hai Aap'
Abhishek Malhan Involved In 'Hi Box App Fraud,' Victims Say 'Sabka Paisa Phasa Ke Khud Soye Hai Aap'

What did Neeraj Chopra Say about his medal?

In the video, Neeraj can be heard saying, “I don't have anything much to say but to show something(Silver Medal). Sorry like last time the national anthem did not play. Jo Sochkar Aaye The Woh Nahi Hua But Medal is Medal (What I thought and came that did not happen but a medal is medal). Winning any medal for the country, having a country flag in the hand and running a lap around the track is a different feeling”.

Neeraj Chopra to undergo surgery for groin injury 

According to India Today report, Neeraj Chopra will go under the knife after having contemplated surgery over the last few months. Neeraj Chopra has been struggling with Hernia which has been causing him pain in his groin. He had first revealed about injury at the World Championships in 2022. During his interview with the media outlet post his Olympic event, Neeraj said that he was advised surgery last year. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Arshad Nadeem Mobbed By Fans As He Arrives In Pakistani Embassy In Paris After Clinching Gold...

Video: Arshad Nadeem Mobbed By Fans As He Arrives In Pakistani Embassy In Paris After Clinching Gold...

Community Shield Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Manchester City Vs Manchester United Match...

Community Shield Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Manchester City Vs Manchester United Match...

India At Paris 2024 Olympics Day 15 Schedule: Reetika Hooda Eyes Another Country's 2nd Wrestling...

India At Paris 2024 Olympics Day 15 Schedule: Reetika Hooda Eyes Another Country's 2nd Wrestling...

‘Jo Sochkar Aaye The Woh Nahi Hua But Medal is Medal’: Neeraj Chopra On His Olympic Silver;...

‘Jo Sochkar Aaye The Woh Nahi Hua But Medal is Medal’: Neeraj Chopra On His Olympic Silver;...

Video: Bronze Medalists Men's Hockey Team Given Grand Reception On Returning To India From Paris...

Video: Bronze Medalists Men's Hockey Team Given Grand Reception On Returning To India From Paris...