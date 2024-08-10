‘Jo Sochkar Aaye The Woh Nahi Hua But Medal is Medal’: Neeraj Chopra On His Olympic Silver; VIDEO

Image: X

Neeraj Chopra failed to defend his Olympic title in Paris after P[Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem beat him to the gold medal. Chopra who won the gold in Tokyo delivered a season-best throw of 89.45 meters on his second shot in the men's javelin final on August 9 to take home the silver despite suffering a groin injury.

Despite coming second, the javelin star made history becoming the first Indian track and field athlete to win two medals post-independence. Following the historic performance a video of the Indian star talking about his performance was shared by Viral Bhayani.

What did Neeraj Chopra Say about his medal?

In the video, Neeraj can be heard saying, “I don't have anything much to say but to show something(Silver Medal). Sorry like last time the national anthem did not play. Jo Sochkar Aaye The Woh Nahi Hua But Medal is Medal (What I thought and came that did not happen but a medal is medal). Winning any medal for the country, having a country flag in the hand and running a lap around the track is a different feeling”.

Neeraj Chopra to undergo surgery for groin injury

According to India Today report, Neeraj Chopra will go under the knife after having contemplated surgery over the last few months. Neeraj Chopra has been struggling with Hernia which has been causing him pain in his groin. He had first revealed about injury at the World Championships in 2022. During his interview with the media outlet post his Olympic event, Neeraj said that he was advised surgery last year.