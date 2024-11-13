Jharkhand High Court Gives Notice To MS Dhoni Over Business Dispute

MS Dhoni. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to cricket star Mahendra Singh Dhoni in a case filed by his former partners Mihir Diwakar and Soumya Das.

Diwakar and Das are directors of Aarka Sports and Management Ltd, and they had entered into an agreement with the former India captain to open cricket academies using his name. Alleging that they have cheated him, Dhoni filed a criminal complaint against them on January 5 in Ranchi.

#WATCH | Former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni along with his wife, Sakshi arrives at a polling booth in Ranchi to cast his vote for #JharkhandAssemblyElections2024 pic.twitter.com/KlD68mXdzM — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2024

In the complaint petition, he alleged that the duo continued to open cricket academies using his name even after he revoked their authority in 2021.

The cricketer alleged that he was defrauded of Rs 15 crore. iwakar and Das moved the high court, challenging the cognisance taken against them by the court of a judicial magistrate in Ranchi.

Dhoni has been ordered to appear in the matter by the high court and explain his stand.

MS Dhoni retained as an uncapped player ahead of IPL 2025:

On the cricketing side of things, the former Indian and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain has been retained as an uncapped player ahead of IPL 2025 auction set to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 24 and 25. With the veteran cricketer not playing any international game in the last five years, he has fallen into the category of being an uncapped player.

Despite retiring, he remains one of the most celebrated cricketers in the world and enjoys colossal fan following. He is also the most capped player in IPL history, featuring in 264 games.

(With inputs from PTI)