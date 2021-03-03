Jesus strikes for Manchester City; As the EPL leaders are unmatched in their 15 encounter

Manchester: Gabriel Jesus struck twice to help leaders Manchester City to a 15th consecutive win as they beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-1, at the Etihad Stadium, here on Wednesday.

Riyad Mahrez's low cross was turned into his own net by Leander Dendoncker to put Man City in front after 15 minutes.

Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio saved from Bernardo Silva's header to keep the dominant hosts' lead to a single goal at half-time.

Conor Coady provided hope for the visitors when he headed in from Joao Moutinho's wide free-kick on 61 minutes to score with his first-ever shot on target in the competition.

Raheem Sterling hit a post as City responded and Jesus fired in from close range to restore their advantage with 10 minutes remaining.

Mahrez's sweeping finish on 90 minutes and an added-time tap-in for Jesus's second following a VAR review wrapped up the victory.

The extraordinary numbers are stacking up for Manchester City as Pep Guardiola's winning machine powers to the Premier League title and, whisper it, a potential quadruple.

Guardiola particularly liked what he saw in the 4-1 win over Wolverhampton on Tuesday.

Heading into the final 10 minutes at Etihad Stadium, City's players were in the unusual position of being held, 1-1, but there was no panic. Instead, they just stepped up a gear, overwhelmed Wolves with their pressing and scored three goals.

"When you have a run of 20 wins, you're not always going to win 3-0, 4-0, 5-0," Guardiola said.

"So that is why how you recover from difficult situations is what I'm looking for."

City's class of 2020-21 is made of sterner stuff this season, though. The team has won every game it has played in all competitions since December 19 and now has 15 victories in a row in the league. Its unbeaten streak stretched to 28 matches, tying a club record also achieved under Guardiola in 2017.

City hasn't trailed for a single minute in any of its last 19 league games.

Asked how impressed he was by City's recent run, Guardiola said: "Man United" - referring to City's next opponent at the weekend.

Pressed to expand, he said, "We talk about records and everything we have done in the league when it is over."

And it nearly is over.

Second-place Manchester United can restore the 12-point gap to City by beating Crystal Palace in their next outing, but doesn't have the consistency being shown by Guardiola's side, which also is in the final of the League Cup, the quarterfinals of the FA Cup and leads 2-0 after the first leg of its matchup with Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions League's round of 16.

City move 15 points clear of second-placed Manchester United having played a match more.

Wolves stay 12th on 34 points.