Jehan Daruvala to drive for first all-Indian team at Asian F3 Championship

Formula 2 driver Jehan Daruvala and British Formula 3 runner-up Kush Maini will be part of the Mumbai Falcons who will compete in the F3 Asian Championship, that starts on January 29 in Dubai.

The Falcons are the first Indian team to compete in the championship. Former F2 and GT1 racer Armaan Ebrahim is the team principal and eight-time national champion Rayomand Banajee will be their strategy and communications head.

"Our goal is to take Indian Motorsport to new heights. Asian F3 is just the beginning," Navjeet Gadhoke, owner of Mumbai Falcons, which came into existence just last year, said. "With Jehan and Kush, we have the best driver line-up on the grid. We are confident of going all the way and winning the Championship," he added.

The Asian F3 Championship is the continent's most competitive racing event, with nine strong teams boasting of multiple F2 and F3 drivers, competing. The five-round 15-race long season will kick off in Dubai on January 29 and conclude on February 20 in Abu Dhabi.