'Jee Jaan Laga Denge Lekin...': Suresh Raina Hopes To See India Beating Pakistan In T20 World Cup 2024 Clash; Video

Suresh Raina hopes India can maintain their strong record against Pakistan. | (Credits: Twitter)

Ex-Indian cricketer Suresh Raina revealed that the match he is most looking forward to in the T20 World Cup 2024 is their contest against Pakistan. The former left-handed batter expects the Men in Blue to give it their all and maintain their strong record against their arch-rivals.

India have lost against Pakistan only once in 8 matches in T20 World Cup history. Their only win against the Men in Blue came during the 2021 edition in Dubai. The two sides will lock horns on June 9th in the newly-built stadium in New York.

Delhi: "Jee Jaan lagaadenge lekin inse nahi haarenge," (We will give it our all but not lose to them) Suresh Raina speaks on India-Pakistan cricketing rivalry ahead of T20 World Cup showdown. India will face Pakistan on June 9 in the T20 World Cup pic.twitter.com/dHTfIbXxwR — IANS (@ians_india) May 31, 2024

Raina, who spoke during the media interaction of the launch of the World Championship of Leagues, believes India have all their bases covered and heaped praise on Rohit Sharma's leadership. He elaborated:

"Our team looks very good. They are going to play against Pakistan in New York. Rohit led the team really, really well. He has been amazing with his planning and he is getting a lot of respect from the dressing room. We have a lot of options. We have two all-rounders."

"We played a lot of matches, Yuvraj Singh, RP, Rahul, against Pakistan. When you are representing your country, you try to give your best. I am really looking forward to playing against Pakistan in England. We played lot of matches together. We have retired from the sport, but not from the heart. When you see the tricolour, you feel Jee Jaan Laga Denge Lekin inse nahi haarenge [ we will give it all but not lose to them]."

Pakistan's World Cup preparation dented by series loss to England:

Meanwhile, Babar Azam and co. have struggled of late as their World Cup preparation has culminated in a series loss to England. The Men in Green managed to draw the series against an understrength New Zealand at home, followed by winning against Ireland after losing the opening game of the three-match rubber.

However, they stood nowhere near against England's firepower across departments. Pakistan's T20 World Cup campaign begins against USA on June 6th in New York.